AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported three new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The new-case report continues a improving trend in which 26 cases have been confirmed in the past seven days — an average of 3.7 per day. Friday marks the 15th consecutive day with new cases in single digits.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,933 since the start of the pandemic.
Friday’s new patients include one between 11-20 years old; one between 21-30 years of age and one between ages 41-50.
A total of 77 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department.
The Indiana Department of Health said Friday that 973 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 671,023 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
A total of 12,409 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 28 from the previous day. Another 415 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 3,172,282 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,166,538 on Thursday. A total of 8,391,163 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, Hoosiers can visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 50 and older, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
To schedule, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
Starting Monday, teachers, school support staff, child care workers, bus drivers, administrators and substitute teachers of any age will be able to get COVID-19 vaccines through Indiana vaccination sites, state health officials announced Wednesday. On top of that, more Hoosiers with chronic or serious medical conditions also will become eligible for shots, as vaccine distribution widens across the state.
As of Friday, 1,230,710 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 792,217 individuals are fully vaccinated.
The fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.