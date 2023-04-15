1. Why should voters select you to serve as a member of the City Council?
As an almost lifelong resident of DeKalb County, I am invested in Auburn’s well being.
I am willing to put in the time and effort to ask the difficult questions about where we spend our tax dollars, how we can grow Auburn and what we can, as elected officials, do to benefit residents.
2. Please identify some qualities you possess that would make you a successful council member?
I find this question daunting. As a person who is young and untested in government I am unsure as to exactly what qualities one would be looking for. As this question is a bit along the lines of question 1, I will add that I decided to run for this seat after continuing to find myself at many City Council and DeKalb County commissioner meetings speaking my opinions on local issues.
Once I started writing a multitude of letters to the editor on topics such as TIF districts and solar ordinances, I realized I could no longer stay on the sidelines. I personally could not continue to voice my opinion and put in the time to learn about these issues and not try to take it a step further.
3. What are some goals and projects you want to accomplish?
Within my district, I would like to continue on the work to improve 15th Street. More sidewalks are needed and road repair is necessary.
I would also like to continue the work on the feral cat issue by making sure the spay/neuter and release program has the funding and support it needs.
Within the City of Auburn, I want to make sure the chamber has all it needs to continue and grow the wonderful tradition that is the ACD Festival.
4. As you are aware, there have been some personnel changes in several city departments, including the complete turnover in the building, planning and development department as well as leadership changes in others. As a candidate, how do you respond to questions and/or criticisms with regard to the turnover within departments? How do you address issues moving forward?
Criticisms of past decisions and policies do not help anyone. Going forward, I would like to see better dialogue between bodies of our local government. Compromises can be made that satisfy both valued employees and the long term goals of elected officials.
5. Please provide some biographical information, including family, organizations and volunteer roles.
A 2006 graduate of Garrett High School, unmarried, no children, no applicable organizations or volunteer roles. Working in the City of Auburn. Family living in the county.
6. Please include any information that you would like voters to know.
Voters can contact me with questions or comments at jrh.hartyforoffice@gmail.com.
