AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced 13 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I this week.
Troy L. Brockhaus of the 100 block of East Keyser Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration, all suspended except 46 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received one year of probation and was fined $1.
Larry T. McNeal of the 7600 block of Diane Drive, Fort Wayne, received a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He was fined $100, and his driving license was suspended for 180 days.
Logan D. Norton of the 4900 block of South C.R. 900E, Hamilton, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He was placed on probation through July 8, 2020, and was fined $100. His driving license was restricted for one year.
Laura A. Stafford of the 300 block of Iwo Street, Auburn, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Rhonda Moore of the 500 block of East King Street, Garrett, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. In a separate case, she was sentenced to 270 days in jail and fined $1 for nonsupport, a Level 6 felony. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Derrick Casto of the 1300 block of Rockhill Street, Fort Wayne, received a two-year suspended sentence, two years of probation and was fined $1 for nonsupport, a Level 6 felony.
Kelvin Martin of Eagle Street, Battle Creek, Michigan, was sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served, and he was fined $75 for making false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jacob Baughman of the 7100 block of North C.R. 50W, Fremont, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except 96 hours, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He received one year of probation and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Jodene Bignell of the 400 block of Bittersweet Lane, Ossian, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 10 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony. She received credit for five days she served in jail while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 355 days and was fined $1.
Kimberly Clemons of the 300 block of West 4th Avenue, Garrett, received a 180-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kori Heiniger of the 2000 block of Pauline Street, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of incarceration, all suspended except 178 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She received two years of probation and was fined $1.
Jacob Wilcox, who is listed in court records as a homeless resident of Auburn, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and fined $1 for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. He received credit for time served in jail since May 23. In a separate case, he was sentenced to one day in jail, with credit for time served, and fined $1 for criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Todd Koeneman of the 500 block of Pelleston Drive, Fort Wayne, received a 60-day suspended sentence, up to one year of probation and was fined $75 for operating a vehicle without proof of financial responsibility, a Class C misdemeanor.
