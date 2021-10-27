AUBURN — Noble County Judge Steven C. Hagen has been appointed as special judge in the case of a retired Auburn Police detective who is charged in connection with an investigation into property reported missing from the department’s evidence storage room.
Stacy E. Sexton, of Waterloo, is charged with theft and official misconduct, both Level 6 felonies.
The case, assigned to a special prosecutor, Whitley County Prosecutor DJ Sigler, originally was filed in DeKalb Superior Court I in September.
On Oct. 4, DeKalb Superior Court I Judge Adam Squiller recused himself from the case and transferred it to DeKalb Circuit Court and Judge Kurt Grimm.
On Oct. 11, Grimm recused himself and transferred it to Judge Monte Brown of DeKalb Superior Court II.
On Oct. 14, Brown recused himself due to a conflict. In his order, Brown said it was necessary that DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright appoint a special judge from her list of judges from outside of DeKalb County due to Grimm and Squiller also having conflicts in the matter.
On Oct. 15, Hagen, of Noble Superior Court II, accepted the appointment in the case.
According to a news release at the time of Sexton’s arrest, back in February of 2020, state police detectives were requested to investigate property reported missing from the Auburn Police Department’s evidence storage room, believed missing sometime within the year preceding November 2018.
Two long guns and money amounting to $938 were discovered to be missing from the evidence room, according to police reports.
Detectives from the Toll Road Post concluded that investigation, which was then turned over to Sigler for review and determination of possible charges. Subsequent to that review, a warrant was issued for Sexton’s arrest.
At the time of the alleged offenses, Sexton was employed as a detective with the Auburn Police Department. He has since retired from duty.
Sexton is represented in the case by defense attorney Edward J. Merchant of the Ruckelshaus, Kautzman, Blackwell, Bemis, Duncan and Merchant law firm of Indianapolis.
