DEKALB COUNTY — An accident in the 200 block of U.S. 6 left a 2001 Pontiac Aztec totaled Sunday morning after it was struck by a train.
Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 200 block of U.S. 6 around 2:09 a.m. Sunday on reports that an eastbound Amtrak had struck the vehicle parked in a private drive.
The vehicle which was reported to police as disabled was owned by Jennifer Bienz, 32, of Albion who was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
There were no injuries to anyone on the train and the damage of the Amtrak engine was not reported.
Sheriff department deputies were assisted by Riverside Towing and Norfolk and Southern Police at the scene.
