AUBURN — The Downtown Auburn Business Association and Auburn Main Street have announced plans for the 2023 downtown summer art exhibit.
The exhibit, which will take place June through September, is entitled “Elevate Summer” and will feature 20 wooden elevated garden boxes. The garden boxes are being made by local carpenter Craig Presley from 4 Quarter Wood Products of Pleasant Lake. The exhibit will be the 14th outdoor art exhibit that has been presented.
As with previous exhibits, the garden boxes will be placed in the downtown Auburn business district and will feature created art from local and regional artists.
Cash awards will be presented at the end of the exhibit. Entries will be juried by the University of Saint Francis art department.
The garden boxes will be auctioned in September at the annual DABA fundraising dinner and auction with proceeds being split between each artist and DABA.
Area artists interested in participating in the exhibit may pick up an application and artist guidelines at Carbaugh Jewelers, 108 E. 7th St., Auburn or by visiting the DABA website at daba4auburn.org.
Deadline for registration is Friday, March 17. The final 20 artists will be selected by the DABA art committee from all applications submitted.
For more information, contact Mike Littlejohn at Carbaugh Jewelers, 925-3113, or by email at info@daba4auburn.org.
