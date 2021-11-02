Police make 7 arrests
AUBURN — DeKalb County law enforcement officers made two arrests Oct. 27-31, according to DeKalb County Jail logs.
Artie Collins, 49, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 6:32 p.m. Oct. 27 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
David Houlton, 43, of the 200 block of East 16th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 27 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Everett Thomas, 20, of the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, was arrested at 7:52 a.m. Oct. 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and minor consumption, both Class C misdemeanors.
Tristan Richmond, 27, of the 1100 block of Zimmerman Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Oct. 29 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath, a Class C misdemeanor.
Zachary Hanefeld, 31, of the 1000 block of Potter Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 9:06 a.m. Oct. 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Jon Kelly, 36, of Owosso, Michigan, was arrested at 3:28 p.m. Oct. 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jasmine Sumner, 22, of the 100 block of East Jefferson Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:36 a.m. Oct. 31 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
