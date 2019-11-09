AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced seven people for criminal offenses during hearings Thursday in DeKalb Superior Court I .
Daniel McMahon of the 500 block of North Williams Street, Angola, was sentenced to 180 days, which may be served on community corrections, for theft, a Level 6 felony. He was fined $1.
Dustin Childree of the 2800 block of Oaklee Street, Evansville, received a 2 1/2-year suspended sentence, 2 1/2 years of probation and was fined $1 for nonsupport, a Level 6 felony.
Joseph Colgan of the 200 block of North Jackson Street, Auburn, received a 90-day suspended sentence, up to one year of probation and was fined $1 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jason Henderson of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was fined $75 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Joshua Stevens of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was fined $75 for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Brandon Damron of the 100 block of West Walnut Street, Butler, was sentenced to 60 days, which may be served on community corrections, and fined $1 for possession of a synthetic drug, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tessa Kaney of the 7600 block of Cold Spring Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except 96 hours, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. She received one year of probation and was fined $100. Her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
