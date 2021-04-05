AUBURN — A plan that DeKalb County Commissioners say could save up to $10 million on a new jail drew strong reactions Monday.
Commissioners presented their idea at a DeKalb County Council meeting in the courthouse at Auburn.
They are exploring the possibility of combining a new jail with the one-year-old Community Corrections building at the west edge of Auburn.
Commissioners President Bill Hartman said it could result in “a savings, conservatively, of $8 million” in the price of a new jail.
In February, before their new plan, commissioners had estimated that a new jail would cost $25 million.
With the new plan, the county sheriff would take over a work-release now run by the Community Corrections department. The Community Corrections staff would move from its new building to the DeKalb County Office Building at 215 E. 9th St. downtown, where the second floor would be expanded.
“This is a bad idea,” County Council President Rick Ring reacted.
“You believe all of this justifies dismantling an operation that has been very successful?” Ring asked Hartman, referring to the Community Corrections program.
“Successful is in the eye of the beholder,” Hartman responded.
“You are systematically dismantling everything that we’ve spent the last 10 years building,” Community Corrections Director Kellie Knauer said in reaction to the commissioners’ plan for her department.
Knauer asked where her department would hold group meetings for clients if it were moved to the office building downtown.
Commissioners said they would elaborate on their plan in a public meeting Tuesday, April 13, at 1:30 p.m. at the courthouse.
“I would at least ask you to at least look at the plans,” said Commissioner Todd Sanderson.
“I think it’s more like $10 million savings,” Sanderson said about the impact of the new plans. As he listened to objections, he added, “Please look at what we’re suggesting. … Tell us you don’t want to save $10 million.”
Sanderson said the new plans will call for a jail with 222 beds and modular expansion in future. The existing jail downtown, built in the mid-1980s, has a recommended limit of 80 inmates. However, it held 92 inmates Monday, according to a daily report.
“We’ve got to remember who pays the bills to invest in this community,” Sanderson said. “We have to be very cognizant of taxes. It’s the people’s money we’re spending.”
He later added, “I’m open to all and any suggestions” for the new jail.
Hartman said that with an efficient design, a 200-bed new jail could be operated at roughly the same cost as existing jail. He said the county could save $12,000 to $15,000 per month in electricity by installing a solar-energy field at the jail site.
Earlier in the meeting, Hartman proposed spending some of the county’s $8.4 million from the federal stimulus plan to install a solar field on the county’s land west of Auburn.
“The solar field would pay us back — at today’s electric rates — $3 million in 20 years,” Hartman said. The savings could be double that amount if electricity rates increase, he added.
“There are so many dominoes in this,” Ring said in response to the commissioners’ plans.
He told the commissioners they need to have a financial plan for the jail by July, when the County Council works on the 2022 budget, or the project will be delayed by a year.
“You’ve got until July to figure it out,” Ring said. “I don’t think our jail can handle another year,” in delay, he added.
“If there’s a potential savings of $6 million to $8 million on this, this is something that we just cannot overlook,” Councilman Dave Yarde said. He told the commissioners and sheriff, “I really applaud your efforts for looking at this from a different perspective.”
“We have to invest in the people of DeKalb County,” Sheriff David Cserep II told the county officials.
“We’re talking about trying to cobble something together again. We have to have a building that works,” the sheriff said.
Cserep said two counties with lower populations than DeKalb — Adams and Fulton — built new jails with approximately 220 beds, and the Adams jail is nearly full.
Cserep said the jail and Community Corrections department should meet the needs of “the less fortunate, the mentally ill, the people who have made bad decisions and are good people.”
He added, “It’s a mutually supportive endeavor when you talk about Community Corrections and the DeKalb County Jail and DeKalb County sheriff.”
