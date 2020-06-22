AUBURN — Natalie DeWitt became Auburn’s newest city council member Monday — and the third woman ever to serve on the council.
DeWitt, 34, won election to the city’s District 1 council seat over two rivals in a Republican Party caucus to fill a vacancy left by the unexpected death of Wayne Madden, 73, on May 30.
The two Republican precinct committeemen for District 1 — Craig Bassett and Norm Hartman — both voted for DeWitt after hearing brief campaign speeches from her, Dan Braun and Mike Makarewich.
DeWitt joins the late Betty Carbaugh, who served from 1985-1992, and Marilyn Gearhart, who held office from 2004-2013, as women on the council.
“I’m excited to get to work,” DeWitt said afterward. “I feel like this is a great next step for me. and I’m ready to give it my all, just like I have in the past. It’ll be a good, new challenge for me, and I’m excited.”
Monday’s vote took place in DeKalb County Republican Headquarters in downtown Auburn.
Speaking to the two voters and an audience of about a dozen, DeWitt described herself as a lifetime resident of Auburn, wife, mother and business owner. She is a managing partner in Taylor Rental/Party Plus of Auburn.
As a volunteer with the Auburn Main Street organization since 2015, “I have seen this community come together” on projects to improve Auburn’s quality of place, she said.
“My passion has never been greater. I will bring a fresh perspective to the continued momentum of Auburn’s growth,” DeWitt pledged. “I will bring energy and transparency to this council, and I love this city.”
DeWitt and her husband, Jake, have two children, Bodhi, 3, and Aida Rose, 2.
“She’s quite a busy person … about as involved as anybody” in Auburn’s volunteer organizations, said Herb Horrom, who introduced DeWitt to the caucus. He mentioned that she has been honored by the DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
“We’ve got three quality candidates, and it’s hard to choose” to fill the council vacancy, Horrom noted.
Braun described himself as a fiscal conservative who would ask, “Can I justify and expense against the need to ask the taxpayers to pay for it?”
He said Auburn is “on a good track,” and he would push for more quality housing and making the city more bicycle- and walker-friendly.
Makarewich said he moved to Auburn 20 years ago and loves the city’s quality of life. He serves on the city Parks and Recreation Board and Plan Commission.
In his career as a plant manager and operations manager, he said, “I’ve always cared about both the task side and the people side.”
