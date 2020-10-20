INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s unemployment rate improved to 6.2% for September, down from 6.5% in August, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development reported Tuesday.
Indiana’s rate compares to a national rate of 7.9% for last month.
Private-sector employment in Indiana has decreased by 109,700 over the year and by 4,500 from the previous month, the state agency said. The monthly decrease is primarily due to losses in the sectors of private education and health services (down by 4,000) and construction (down by 1,300). Those losses were offset by gains in the sectors of professional and business services (up 2,000) and leisure and hospitality (up 800).
Total private employment stands at 2,623,100, which is 126,200 below the January 2019 peak.
