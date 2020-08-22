Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Garrett High School room 120.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne Street.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
Noon — Auburn Redevelopment Commission, special meeting in the Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St., is to discuss a statement of benefits for ContiTech USA Inc.
5 p.m. — DeKalb County Redevelopment Commission meeting, DeKalb County Courthouse, Commissioners Room, second floor, 100 S. Main St., Auburn. The agenda includes a discussion of Steel Dynamics Inc. tax increment finance district revenues in future years; a possible road project requested by John Kruse and a Baker Tilley analysis; an update on the C.R. 56 road project; a review status of the proposed Heron Lake roundabout and an update on the Paragon project.
5:30 p.m. — Butler Recreation Board, Hendrickson Park, 405 S. Federal St. Agenda items include Hendrickson Park community garden, Maxton Park disc golf project, Butler Days follow-up and possible name/mural for Hathaway Park baseball field.
6 p.m. — Auburn Parks and Recreation Board, Rieke Park Lodge, Auburn.
7 p.m. — Corunna Town Council, Town Hall.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Waterloo Redevelopment Commission Waterloo Town Hall.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — City of Auburn Tree Commission, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
