HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools board met Monday and approved a pay increase for substitute teachers.
“We need to be more competitive in the sub market,” Superintendent Tony Cassel told the board, noting that the district’s substitute pay rate is lower than that of surrounding districts.
Before Monday, the district was paying a daily flat rate of $65 to substitutes. On Cassel’s recommendation, the board approved a new tiered plan that will pay $75 to noncertified substitutes, $80 to certified teachers and $85 to retired teachers.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” Cassel said. “I’m hoping the difference will pull some people this way.”
Also Monday night, corporation treasurer Brittany Taylor reported the district paid a total of $2,700 to DeKalb and Steuben counties to cover November election expenses related to the district’s referendum ballot question.
Taylor also reported that the district has been able to transfer more than $370,000 to its Rainy Day Fund. Prior to the transfer, the district had spent 60% of its education fund appropriation and 72% of its operations fund appropriation.
During its annual finance meeting later Monday, Cassel reported the district had seen savings of $172,000 in payroll expenses, largely attributable to the district reorganizing and not filling some administrative positions.
Cassel reported the district has received two donations: $100 from LuAnn Schaar for the cafeteria Angel Fund and $100 from the Homemaker Club.
Reviewing enrollment numbers, Cassel said student counts continue to increase. The district’s Average Daily Membership count was at 290 in September and would be at 299 if the count were taken today, he said.
“Numbers are moving in the right direction,” he added.
Elementary Principal Kristyn Watkins said the school will host a valentine dance on Feb. 7 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., The event is open to the community, she added.
The board recognized Robert Bonham, Mackenzy Garman, Audrey Mapes and Krystalyn Mullin as the district’s students of the month.
