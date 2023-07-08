Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn. A closed executive session to discuss litigation will begin at 10:15 a.m.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser St.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, work session to discuss facility improvements, at central administration office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo. The public also is invited to attend virtually at https://vimeo.com/event/39207. There will be an executive session immediately following the meeting to discuss personnel.
6 p.m. — Butler Redevelopment Commission, Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The purpose of the meeting is to review a proposal from Ken Jones, JPR Jones Petrie Rafinski, regarding a future strategic plan for the west side of Butler’s industrial area for the Citation property.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Plan Commission, Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Grant Township Board of Trustees, special board meeting, 130 E. 7th St., Auburn.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall.
6 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Corunna Town Council, Town Hall, 102 N. Bridge St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
