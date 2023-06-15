AUBURN — The DeKalb Outdoor Theater will welcome the 2023 Summer of Recovery Tour tonight from 5:30–8 p.m.
Live music, keynote speakers, recovery and wellness resources and community outreach are all a part of this event, which is one of eight stops celebrating Hoosiers in recovery. Funding for this event is provided in part by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction.
This is a free concert. For more information go to summerofrecovery.com. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
The Friday Night Performance Series continues on Friday with The Fort Wayne Jazz Orchestra Combo, featuring area singer Colleen McNabb Everage. Sponsored by the Auburn Arts Commission, McNabb Everage brings great vocal styling backed by the Fort Wayne Jazz Orchestra Combo.
Gates open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free but donations to the theater are gladly accepted. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. For more information, check out the Fort Wayne Jazz Orchestra on Facebook.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and dedicated volunteers. The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is located at 301 S. Center St. in Auburn, adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds and has plenty of off street parking available.
All Friday Night Performance Series events are free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain this activity and are tax deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County. To see the complete schedule, visit dekalboutdoortheater.org.
