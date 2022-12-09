AUBURN – An anonymous donor has given $25,000 to the City of Auburn, earmarked for the city’s sidewalk replacement program.
Mayor Mike Ley made the announcement near the conclusion of Thursday’s Board of Works meeting.
“Just this week, I had a person walk in the office this week, sit down, have a cup of coffee and had a conversation about things,” Ley said.
“Before they left, he handed me a couple of checks totaling a $25,000 donation to the residential sidewalk program.
“He wishes to remain unnamed, but that totals $100,000 from one individual to go to our city sidewalk program,” he said.
“He wants to help people. He wants to help our community. He feels this is beneficial in many ways. … I don’t know what to think about it. This guy’s pumping more into it than the city pumps into it. This is just remarkable.”
Beginning in 2023, the Board of Works will shift its morning meetings – current the second and fourth Thursdays of each month – to the first and third Tuesdays. Meetings will start at 9 a.m. Like the Common Council did earlier this week, the Board of Works decided to shift its first July meeting, which would fall on July 4, to the following day.
City Engineer Daryl McConnell received permission to notify Pioneer Associates Inc. of Albion to proceed with replacement of the large bridge in Eckhart Park. Pioneer submitted a bid of $889,647 for the work.
Presented by Street Department Superintendent Bill Brandon, board members approved a quote from Ceres Solutions for CountryMark gasoline and diesel fuel in 2023. The gasoline price is $199,225 and the diesel price is $96,525.
That translates to $3.065 per gallon of gasoline and $3.861 per gallon diesel. Brandon said those prices are locked in for 2023. In 2022, the city paid $2.587 per gallon for gasoline and $2.842 per gallon of diesel.
The board also approved a maintenance control with J&K Services for radio maintenance at $3,333.14.
Acting Electric Department Superintendent Stuart Tuttle received permission to sell surplus items, including a Toro push mower, a Snapper 5.5, 22-inch hp snow blower, a 500-gallon plastic water tank and some old safety harnesses.
Sealed bids are to be submitted to the Clerk-Treasurer’s office if other departments choose not to purchase the items.
Water Department Superintendent Randy Harvey submitted a request from Fortune Wireless on behalf of Erickson with regards to the AT&T lease agreement on the Duesenberg water tower. The antennas would be upgraded to 5G, Harvey said.
