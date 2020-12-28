GARRETT — Garrett High School senior Ryan DePew has been selected as a Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Student of the Year candidate and will conduct a seven-week campaign, beginning in January, to raise money for LLS.
“We all have a connection to different blood cancers. We either have a relative or know of someone that has battled cancer. I have had a couple family members that have battled cancer," DePew said. "My grandfather, Joe DePew, and my grandmother, Jill Smyth, both passed away due to the battle against cancer. Cancer has affected my family tremendously. These are just a few of the reasons why I have taken on the challenge to participate in the Student of the Year campaign.”
DePew has formed a campaign team of 19 members who are friends and family, he said. The campaign is entitled, #RBT An Answer to Cancer.
Explaining the RBT acronym, DePew said, “since I am a Garrett student, it stands for Roll Big Train.”
“As part of #RBT An Answer to Cancer, our goal is to raise $25,000 during the next seven weeks (Jan. 14 to March 4) in honor of the innocent lives being affected by this terrible disease. The money we collect will go directly to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s fight to find a cure,” DePew said in a fundraising letter.
DePew is one of 12 Student of the Year nominees from northeast Indiana. At the conclusion of their campaigns, the nominees will gather for a grand finale celebration, he said.
DePew will seek donations and sponsorships from businesses as well as personal donations.
“Blood cancers are the third-leading cancer killer of Americans. Every three minutes someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer. Every nine minutes, someone dies from one,” DePew said in his campaign letter.
“LLS funds research to advance lifesaving treatments that helps the broader cancer community. Many of the innovative approaches to cancer treatment, including advances in immunotherapy, genomics and precision medicine, were first discovered in blood cancers. Through programs like Students of the Year, LLS has invested $1.2 billion in research to advance breakthrough therapies.”
DePew is the son of Doug and Tonya DePew. He is a member of the DeKalb County 4-H and was named a 2020 Master Achiever.
At high school, he is the FFA student adviser and serves in the office of sentinel for FFA District 3. He also has served in the role of class president for all four years of high school and is a member of Greater Garrett.
Donations to DePew’s campaign can be made through his fundraising website, events.lls.org/in/ftwaynesoy21/Ryan and clicking on the “Donate Today” link. As well as monetary donations, DePew welcomes donations of goods and services to be used as auction items, sponsorships or other possible fundraising opportunities, he said.
For more information, contact DePew at rbtanswertocancer@gmail.com.
