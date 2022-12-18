Driver ejected in single-vehicle crash

KENDALLVILLE — A Kendallville man suffered a head injury in a single-vehicle accident around 2:39 p.m. Sunday on C.R. 28 at the DeKalb-Noble county line.
Marshall Davis, 23, of Kendallville, was listed in critical condition and was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center by the Samaritan helicopter, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department reported.
According to a news release, Davis was driving east on C.R. 28 at the county line. As Davis' 1992 Ford Ranger entered the curves at C.R. 28 and C.R. 00 West, the vehicle drifted off the south side of the roadway.
Police said Davis attempted to bring the vehicle back onto the roadway but overcorrected. The vehicle rolled two times before coming to rest upright in the middle of the road.
Police said Davis was ejected from the vehicle and suffered a head injury. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor. Davis' vehicle was a total loss.
County police were assisted by the Corunna and Kendallville fire departments, the Kendallville Police Department, Noble County Sheriff's Department and Parkview EMS.
