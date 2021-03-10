These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Feb. 25-March 3. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Thomas S. Aldrich, Fort Wayne, illegal passing of school bus, $235 (DC).
Yazeed M. Awad, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (DC).
Nicholas D. Baker, Potterville, Michigan, speeding, $171 (DC).
Michael Boone, Nesbit, Mississippi, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Michael R. Brady, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Zachary D. Burch, Decatur, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Dylan J. Cerniuk, Auburn, speeding, $197 (AUB).
Beonca C. Coburn, Waterloo, driving while suspended, $260 (AUB); driving while suspended, $260 (ISP).
Joseph S.A. Creek, Waterloo, speeding, $150 (DC).
Mark D. Crooks, Warsaw, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jose F. Cruz, Fort Wayne, no valid driver’s license, $150 (DC).
Moises H. Cruz, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Maximo Delacruz Jr., Garrett, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (AUB).
Harley K. DeLong, Avilla, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Jacob T. DeLong, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $235 (ISP); driving while suspended, $260 (AUB); driving while suspended, $260 (DC); driving while suspended, $260 (DC); driving while suspended, $260 (GPD); no insurance, $235 (DC).
Amber D. Dennison, Auburn, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (AUB).
Tyler L. Dohner, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC).
Darlene R. Eicher, Harlan, operating snowmobile on roadway, $171 (ICO).
Adam C. Ekin, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (AUB).
Marissa A.L. Fairchild, Waterloo, expired plates, $150 (AUB).
Kendall S. Gilbert, Butler, failure to procure resident deer license, $171 (ICO).
Michelle L. Gingrich, Grand Rapids, Michigan, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Samuel Rojas Gomez, Angola, speeding, $171 (DC); no valid driver’s license, $150 (DC).
Madison V. Hamer, Angola, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Heavyn R. Heal, Garrett, speeding, $175 (AUB).
Ray L. Henderson, Pleasant Lake, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Anson L. Hill, St. Joe, speeding, $150 (DC).
Brooke J. Homier, Rome City, speeding, $150 (DC).
Omar A. Hosani, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
Shane L. Hug, Hamilton, speeding, $171 (DC).
Douglas R. Imbody, Garrett, speeding, $165 (GPD).
Johnathon J. Jenkins, Lakeland, Florida, failure to use hazard flashers, $165 (ISP).
Mark A. Jordan, Hamilton, speeding, $150 (DC).
Brian S. Kingsley, Lansing, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Jawan J. Lauderdale, Indianapolis, speeding, $171 (DC).
Zane C. Lehner, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
Alexander V. Leo, Columbia City, speeding, $150 (DC).
Aaron B. Loos, Franklin, speeding, $150 (DC).
Louis J. Lucas, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $175 (AUB); texting while driving, $196 (AUB).
Tamela S. Marler, Butler, speeding, $150.50 (ISP).
Cassandra M. Maynard, Garrett, following too closely, $171 (DC).
Chan Mon, Waterloo, driving while suspended, $260 (WPD).
Mia R. Mudge, South Bend, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Shaylee B. Neuman, Kendallville, no valid driver’s license, $150 (GPD).
Vivian G. Nolot, Fort Wayne, driving left of center, $165 (DC).
Donaldo A. Pacheco, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC); no valid driver’s license, $150 (DC).
Garbiel S. Parker, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
Genesis Perez, Fort Wayne, speeding, $160 (AUB).
Cheryl L. Ray, Garrett, speeding, $171 (DC).
Braden L. Reed, Mechanicstown, Ohio, truck over maximum weight limit, $1,540.50 (ISP).
Kolten J. Rodman, Auburn, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Brandon L. Ryan, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
Brandon J.C. Shannon, Indianapolis, speeding, $196 (AUB); expired plates, $175 (AUB).
Dakoda M.A. Slone, Waterloo, disregarding stop sign, $196 (DC).
Joshua M. Smith, Cincinnati, Ohio, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Chelsea K. Sparkman, Ashley, speeding, $165 (DC).
Victoria L. Staley, Fishers, speeding, $150 (DC).
Brandi C. Steiner, Indianapolis, speeding, $150 (DC).
Hayley S. Stout, Angola, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Justice B. Sumner, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Derek D. Thiel, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Hank W. Wertman, Garrett, speeding, $190 (GPD); failure to update operator’s license, $175 (GPD).
Michael D. Westrick, Huntertown, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Mike A. White, Madison, Tennessee, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Jackson T. Wilcoxson, Syracuse, speeding, $171 (ISP); unsafe turning, $166 (ISP).
Kameron P. Wilson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Jennifer L. Wirtz, Reading, Michigan, false or fictitious plates, $150 (ISP).
Mark A. Woollweever, Columbia City, speeding, $150 (DC).
Magdelyn E. Wyman, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
