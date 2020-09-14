SOUTH BEND — An Indiana State Police trooper rescued two people from a burning home Saturday night, the law enforcement agency said.
Shortly after 10 p.m., Master Trooper Mick Dockery was making a traffic stop in the area of Edison Road and Crestwood Boulevard in South Bend when a passing driver alerted him that a house was on fire down the street.
Dockery released the driver from the traffic stop and went eastbound. He quickly found a house in the 3000 block of Edison Road with east side of the home and garage fully engulfed in flames.
As Dockery ran toward the front door of the house, he saw a man who was attempting to open the front storm door but was unable to do so. Dockery forced the door open so he could get the man out of the house. The man disappeared back into the house, yelling that he needed to get his dog out of the house.
Dockery yelled into the house asking if anyone else was in the house. He saw a female who appeared disoriented in the front room of the house. Dockery entered the home and dragged the female from the home, while he yelled for the man to get out of the smoke-filled house.
As Dockery returned to the burning home, the man came back out of the house, still yelling that he needed his dog. A short time later a German shepherd dog ran safely from the home.
Police said Dockery finished his shift after being medically cleared at a local hospital.
