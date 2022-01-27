AUBURN — After nine days of pondering a new ordinance approved by the Auburn Common Council forming a utility service board, Mayor Mike Ley put pen to paper and vetoed the ordinance late Thursday afternoon.
The veto of the ordinance was no surprise as Ley has said in two public meetings that he planned on vetoing the bill, setting up a court fight.
The ordinance forming a utility service board to govern Auburn Electric and Auburn Essential Services was presented by the council at the Jan. 4 meeting and approved on second reading at the Jan. 18 meeting with a 6-1 vote. Councilman Mike Walter — the lone Democrat on the board — cast the only “no” vote.
One of Walter’s main objections with the ordinance is the fact that he wasn’t consulted by members of the council before the ordinance’s drafting. On two occasions, Walter asked the council to table the issue and send it to committee. Both times, the issue died due to lack of a second from the board.
The utility service board would consist of the seven Auburn Common Council members who would sit on both boards. It would only be the second utility service board in the state where the same individuals sit on both boards. The city of Richmond has operated its utility service board with members of its city council since the early 1970s.
With the mayor’s veto, the council can now vote during Tuesday’s Auburn Common Council meeting to override the veto. A two-thirds “yes” vote by the council overrides the veto.
Ley said at the Jan. 13 Auburn Board of Works and Public Safety meeting that he would file a petition with the DeKalb Superior Court for a declaratory judgment, declaring the ordinance null and void of legal standing and also asking the court to stay the ordinance until the results of a referendum vote are verified.
In the past weeks, Ley said he has been collecting the needed signatures to file for a referendum on the issue. The referendum would read: “Shall the legislative body of the municipality of Auburn, Indiana adopt an ordinance providing for the appointment of a utility service board to operate the City of Auburn Electric, water and water pollution control utilities?”
The mayor and his legal counsel argue that Auburn Essential Services isn’t categorized as a city utility under state statue.
The original ordinance was derived in late December after the firing of Auburn Essential Services and Auburn Electric General Manager Chris Schweitzer by Ley.
Council President Matthew Kruse said the ordinance is needed because of what he calls questionable decisions by the board of public works and safety and the mayor.
In an interview last week, Ley said he was holding onto the key issue in the debate. “I made a decision regarding personnel and the council did not like it. In the last couple of weeks, I have received dozens of unsolicited comments from the public expressing their great disappointment in the council’s actions. I have had citizens coming into the mayor’s office and calling in, asking what they can do about this matter.
“I was elected to protect the citizens of Auburn and I am going to do exactly that. I am doing what is right. This action of the council has clouded and delayed the adjusting of the management of Auburn Electric, the IT/IS department and Auburn Essential Services. We may need to hold off with selecting the managers or department heads of those departments until the legality of this is settled,” he added.
The mayor’s legal counsel said in the vetoed copy of the ordinance that the ordinance in its current form is a violation of Indiana code on several levels.
It went on to say that the ordinance places both executive and legislative powers with the Common Council, which is inappropriate policy and challenges the separation of powers.
In vetoing the first approved ordinance, Ley also vetoed two accompanying ordinances. The first gave the power to the utility service board to appoint the department head of Auburn Essential Services rather than the mayor. The second gives control of Auburn Electric and Auburn Essential Services to the utility services board.
