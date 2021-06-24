AUBURN — The City of Auburn is designing a temporary parking lot to meet the needs of the new Credent Wealth Management headquarters at 200 E. 7th St.
The three-story office building is scheduled to open in February 2022 to house the headquarters of Credent, which now has employees spread over multiple locations in the city.
Thursday, the Auburn Board of Works hired the Jones Petrie Rafinski engineering firm to design what has been designated as the Cedar Creek Landing Temporary Parking Lot project. The firm will be paid $8,000 to complete the design within three months.
The temporary lot will occupy land along the west bank of Cedar Creek, between 7th and 9th streets. It will make use of both a city-owned lot that faces 7th Street and land owned by American Legion Post 97 that faces 9th Street.
To comply with floodplain rules, the parking lot surface must permit rain to soak into the ground instead of running to the creek, City Engineer Daryl McConnell said.
As part of the city’s incentive package for Credent, the company’s employees will be able to use the lot free of charge.
The city is working to find a permanent solution to provide more downtown parking, McConnell said.
Jones Petrie Rafinski previously designed the city’s project to upgrade the streetscape in the 100 block of W. 6th St. downtown, now the center of the city’s Arts District.
The board also hired Donahue Engineering to design a new centrifuge installation at the city’s Water Pollution Control plant. Mayor Mike Ley said that project could be completed in late 2022 or early 2023.
A contract to reconstruct three connecting streets in east Auburn — Mark Drive, Roger Drive and Melony Lane — was awarded to Crosby Excavating for $585,807.
Auburn Fire Chief Michael VanZile was authorized to hire Cody LaRowe as the newest career firefighter for the Auburn Fire Department.
The board approved three temporary street closures for later this summer:
• East 11th Street, between McClellan and Center streets, will be closed July 3 for a block party;
• 10th Street alongside the Auburn Moose Center will be closed July 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a putting competition to benefit Court Appointed Special Advocates;
• several streets in downtown Auburn will be closed Sept. 2-5 for the annual Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.
The board approved agreements for an interconnection by the Auburn Electric utility to purchase electrical power from the Auburn Renewables Solar Array.
Construction of Auburn Renewables’ 55-acre solar farm southwest of Auburn was approved Tuesday night by the Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals and Auburn Plan Commission. Plans call for starting construction in July and completing the solar field in May 2022.
The project’s solar panels will produce 11.25 megawatts of alternating current that will be sold to the city-owned Auburn Electric utility. Rob Higgins of Auburn Electric said Tuesday the city will not pay more for the solar energy than the prices it pays to any other wholesale electricity provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.