Local police officers make 13 arrests
AUBURN — Law enforcement officers working in DeKalb County made nine arrests between Sept. 29-Oct. 5, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Joe Combs, 44, of the 200 block of North Elm Street, Butler, was arrested at 5 p.m. Sept. 29 by Butler Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Garie Layton, 57, of the 1800 block of Ralegh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:17 p.m. Sept. 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Hunter Boger, 22, of the 700 block of North Cedar Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:25 a.m. Oct. 1 by Auburn Police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Raymond Lothamer, 30, of Rome City, was arrested at 9:39 a.m. Oct. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Lyric Shroads, 21, of the 5300 block of C.R. 11, Garrett, was arrested at 6:36 p.m. Oct. 1 by Auburn Police on a charge of battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.
Seth Myers, 28, of the 1400 block of Davidson Court, Auburn, was arrested at midnight Oct. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Evan Russell, 21, of the 100 block of Ridgedale Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 12:05 a.m. Oct. 2 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Matthew Curey, 18, of the 300 block of East Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Oct. 2 by Auburn Police on a charge of minor consumption, a Class C misdemeanor.
Antonio Tekautz, 26, of the 1200 block of Rohm Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 2:47 a.m. Oct. 3 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jeremy Campbell, 41, of the 1100 block of Zimmerman Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 4:47 p.m. Oct. 3 by Auburn Police on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony; and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Timothy Hopkins, 40, of the 300 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:51 p.m. Oct. 4 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Christopher Owens, 51, of the 5500 block of C.R. 42, Butler, was arrested at 10:45 p.m. Oct. 4 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
John Bradley, 51, of Hamilton, was arrested at 2:50 a.m. Oct. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
