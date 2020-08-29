AUBURN — Hearten House Gospel Rescue Mission has received a $10,000 grant from the Glick Community Relief Fund, a grant program of Glick Philanthropies to help local nonprofit organizations continue to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hearten House supports residents and neighbors of Wesley Park, an apartment community managed by the Gene B. Glick Company.
The grant to Hearten House was one of 107 grants totaling $821,600 to organizations supporting communities during this time of heightened demand. Organizations were nominated by Gene B. Glick Company employees. Qualifying organizations were then asked to complete an application.
“Glick Philanthropies is committed to building strong, vibrant communities where the Gene B. Glick Company operates,” said David Barrett, vice chair, president and CEO of the Glick Family Foundation. “A strong community means access to safe, affordable housing, programs to meet the basic needs of our most vulnerable neighbors, and initiatives that deepen our connection through the arts.
“Many of our neighbors face challenges associated with the coronavirus, but there are organizations doing heroic work to help. We’re proud to support these organizations through the Glick Community Relief Fund so they can continue to build community and create opportunity.”
During the COVID-19 restrictions there were eight women residing at Hearten House. To date, 51 women have been sheltered at Hearten House. With the additional support from Glick Philanthropies, Hearten House will be able to continue serving the women of northeast Indiana.
“God has provided for this ministry during these challenging times through the thoughtfulness of Wesley Park Apartments referring Hearten House to the Glick Family Foundation,” said Marisa McKenzie, Hearten House executive director. “Because of their generosity and concern for those seeking to escape homelessness and addictions, The Glick Family Foundation has made it possible to continue serving women at the Hearten House Gospel Rescue Mission.”
Hearten House, opened in 2018, is a rescue mission for women looking to escape the ravages of homelessness. Hearten House partners with over 30 businesses and non-profit agencies to provide educational opportunities, recovery services and licensed mental health assessments and treatments to all residents enrolling in the six-month program. For more information about the work or Hearten House, visit dciconline.org.
Glick Philanthropies is a family of charitable initiatives, programs and organizations focused on building community and creating opportunity. Together, Glick Philanthropies strives to strengthen the quality of life in central Indiana and in communities where Gene B. Glick Company properties are located to ensure that people in those communities can reach their full potential and lead lives of dignity. Since 1982, Glick Philanthropies has awarded over $215 million to charitable causes. For more information, visit GlickPhilanthropies.org.
