FORT WAYNE — Steel Dynamics Inc. on Wednesday provided first-quarter 2020 earnings guidance in the range of $0.83 to $0.87 per diluted share.
Financial news services said that would be well above analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.64 per share.
Comparatively, SDI’s fourth-quarter 2019 earnings were $0.56 per diluted share, and last year’s first-quarter earnings were $0.91 per diluted share.
First-quarter 2020 earnings from the company’s steel operations are expected to be meaningfully higher than fourth-quarter results, due to increased shipments across the platform, most notably for SDI’s long products steel group. SDI said profitability has improved throughout the steel platform.
The customer order backlog for the company's steel fabrication platform is at a record high level, and customers remain positive concerning nonresidential construction projects, SDI said. At this time, projects have not been delayed or canceled.
As scrap prices stabilized and increased, first-quarter 2020 profitability for the company's metals recycling platform is expected to improve, a news release said.
SDI said it is too early to determine the scope of the negative impact from the coronavirus on global economies and the related impact to the domestic economy and steel demand environment.
“At this time, the company's steel and steel fabrication order backlogs are strong, and customer order activity has remained steady. However, given the continued spread of COVID-19 and recent announcements concerning temporary closures of steel-consuming businesses in an attempt to slow the virus in the United States, the company expects these events to impact order activity in the coming weeks. The company believes trade protections that are already in place will continue to limit the amount of unfairly traded steel products coming into the United States, providing additional support for domestic steel mill utilization,” SDI said in a news release.
“Protecting the health and well-being of our teams, their families, and our communities is at the core of our company,” said Mark D. Millett of Auburn, SDI’s president and chief executive officer. “We have been monitoring the COVID-19 situation and have implemented additional policies and procedures to protect our teams from exposure and to ensure uninterrupted service to our customers. Our commitment is to the safety of our people, families, communities, and to meet our customers' needs.”
