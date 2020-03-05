AUBURN — Only one DeKalb County school saw a change in school accountability grades released Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Education.
The grade for Waterloo Elementary School improved to a C for 2019. The school received a D grade in 2018.
All other grades for DeKalb County schools are the same as in 2018. In many cases, that may be due to a “hold harmless” law passed this winter by the Indiana General Assembly.
The “hold harmless” rule prevents a school’s grade from falling based on 2019 scores in the first year of the new ILEARN achievement tests.
A school’s grade can be calculated using 2018 scores from the former ISTEP test, if the 2018 scores were higher than those in 2019.
The “hold harmless” rule helped most schools in the state, according to the education news website Chalkbeat. Only 120 schools across the state scored well enough in 2019 to see their grades improve, a Chalkbeat analysis found.
Chalkbeat said scores for Indiana schools dropped to a new low in the first year of the new state standardized exam. That motivated legislators to pass the “hold harmless” law, which protect schools for two years from the consequences of low test scores.
Low scores can affect individual teacher evaluations and pay. Schools with consistently low scores can be subject to state intervention.
As a result of the “hold harmless” law, 73% of Indiana schools received an A or B for 2019. Without the exemption, state officials said most schools would have received a D or F, according to Chalkbeat.
The Indiana Department of Education released the 2019 scores quietly on Wednesday, without the usual news release.
Unlike previous years, the department’s spreadsheet of scores did not offer details of how schools’ grades were calculated. The department said the details would undermine the “hold harmless” law, according to Chalkbeat.
The lack of detais means it is not possible to tell whether an individual school received its grade based on 2019 scores or because of the “hold harmless” rule, unless the school’s grade improved.
School Grades for 2019
DeKalb Eastern
Eastside Jr.-Sr. HS B
Butler Elementary C
Riverdale Elementary A
Garrett-Keyser-Butler
Garrett High School B
Garrett Middle School B
J.E. Ober Elementary C
DeKalb Central
DeKalb High School B
DeKalb Middle School B
J.R. Watson Elementary A
McKenney-Harrison Elem. C
Country Meadow Elem. C
Waterloo Elementary C
Hamilton Community
Hamilton High School B
Hamilton Elementary C
Non-Public Schools
Lakewood Park Christian A
St. Joseph (Garrett) A
