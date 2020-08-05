AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported one new case of COVID-19 in a DeKalb County resident.
The new patient is a 12-year-old who is recovering at home, a news release said. That raises the county’s total to 223 cases.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its virus patients. The average age of those patients is 41. Only 43 are 60 years or older, and the patients range in age from 4 months to 91 years.
The new case is the eighth reported in August. The county recorded one case in March, 20 in April, 18 in May, 120 in June and 46 in July.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 22 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with eight admitted to intensive care units. DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19, the most recent on June 22.
“Masks are helpful in this pandemic. Please follow Gov. Holcomb’s executive order requiring face masks in public settings. Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
Positivity up, tests downIndiana’s positivity rate was up again Wednesday, a day when overall new cases came down, but testing also came down at a larger rate.
As of Wednesday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana added 720 new cases of COVID-19, down from the day prior, but that came on significantly lower testing of just over 10,000, more than 3,000 tests fewer than the day before.
Because of the drop in testing, the one-day positivity rate was 7.16%, the highest in the past week.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in recent days has leveled off after a steady increase throughout July, but the state has seen its testing numbers fall off at the same time.
After hitting a new all-time high of 996 cases on July 24, new cases haven’t gone any higher. On July 30, July 31 and Aug. 1, the state logged more than 900 cases all three days.
, with testing numbers above 15,000 all three days.
But after that testing has clocked in around 13,000 on Sunday and Tuesday, just above 10,000 on Wednesday and just shy on 9,000 on Monday. And three of those four days had higher positivity rates than any time when cases and testing was higher.
The state also logged 11 deaths Wednesday, as the state has been showing a small increase in new deaths recently.
From July 1 to July 14, Indiana recorded double digit deaths just only times across 13 days. Since then, however, the state has logged double-digit deaths on 14 of 23 days.
That being said, the increases haven’t been large — there was only one day of 20 deaths and nine of the 14 days have been less than 15 deaths.
Locally, northeast Indiana continues to see little new COVID-19 activity in comparison to the rest of the state.
On Wednesday, LaGrange County added three new cases, while Steuben County was up two and Noble County added one new case.
No new deaths were reported Wednesday, a day after Noble County recorded its 29th death. LaGrange County stands at 10, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.