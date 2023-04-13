AUBURN — Sheriff Brady Thomas has announced that DeKalb County citizens who would like to join him in the fight against crime are invited to become members of the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association.
“Many local citizens and some businesses have already joined the association in support of our efforts,” Thomas said.
The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association is a nonprofit, professional, educational and service organization dedicated to improving the criminal justice system through education, training, service and the protection of the lives and property of the citizens of Indiana, according to Thomas.
The membership program was instituted to provide citizens with an opportunity to lend their support of crime prevention and awareness programs, promote public safety, provide more and improved training for sheriffs and their personnel plus support the summer youth leadership camps and college scholarships for teenagers interested in law enforcement that are provided by the association.
“We are inviting the public to help us better serve them by joining our efforts to provide effective law enforcement,” Thomas said. DeKalb County residents should soon receive membership applications in the mail.
“It is difficult to get an application to everyone who might want to join the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association as a member,” he added. If you don’t receive an application by mail, you can call or stop by the Sheriff’s Office to obtain one or visit the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association website at indianasheriffs.org to join. All members will receive a membership card, two star decals and releases of the newsletter.
Thomas said that this letter of invitation sent to citizens is the only manner or way used to invite citizens to become members of the Association. He stated that no telephone solicitation or other methods are used to solicit members as are currently being used by some organizations.
