AUBURN — Another meeting has come and gone and no decisions are set in stone on the building, delivery method and funding of the new DeKalb County Highway Department, at the former Henderson Construction location east of Waterloo on U.S. 6.
With the issue on Monday’s DeKalb County Commissioners’ agenda, no final decision was made on funding or delivery method before presenting it to the DeKalb County Council today.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson said the situation is a fluid one at this point depending on the council’s decision on funding.
“I want to do whatever it takes to get this built reasonably,” he said. “I want to throw them a number and have them (DeKalb County Council) figure out how to pay for it.”
Funding the nearly $8 million project has become a point of contention between the two county governing bodies, as Council President Rick Ring told Commissioners to come back with a funding proposal after the June council meeting.
The commissioners’ argument for not proposing funding options is that they are “staying in their lane” as the council has control of funding projects within the county.
Commissioner Mike Watson said although he believes there is an applied commitment from the council that they are going to fund the project, there is nothing in writing.
After another half hour of discussion on Monday, Watson will present the project to the County Council today with a total estimated cost near $8 million. During his presentation, he will also present a possible funding option of build, operate transfer (BOT).
That option would have a developer footing the bill for the construction of the highway department with the county agreeing to pay back the cost of the project, plus interest on a specified timeline before taking ownership of the buildings on the property.
“I like the BOT because of the way cash flows. It gives us a lot of options and no tax increases,” Watson said.
Sanderson said although he wasn’t leaning that way in the beginning, he now believes that the BOT method might be the best way to go to complete the project.
“I want to stay out of the council’s way,” Sanderson said. “We have done our job. The financing isn’t our deal. They (council) need to make a decision.”
Commission President William Hartman said his one stipulation is that they “get it right the first time.”
Throughout the process, several funding proposals have been put forward, including using American Rescue Plan Act dollars to complete the project. That proposal has been met with hesitation as the county’s ARPA committee has put forth a proposal for spending the county’s $8.4 million which features funding for several projects in the county.
The project calls for the renovation of the current Henderson Construction building at a cost of $944,904; a new maintenance building $1.786 million; a heated storage building $2.949 million; non-heated storage building $597,764; fuel island $527,840; salt storage building $476,995; new communication tower $50,000 and $628,546 in site development.
Construction and renovation of the new facility has a proposed start date of 2023 with hopes of completion before the end of 2023. The City of Auburn is set to take ownership of the county highway department’s Ensley Street location at the end of 2023. The property will be used for the expansion of Eckhart Park.
