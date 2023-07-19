AUBURN — An individual who has threatened legal action in the past against the City of Auburn over the ending of a lease agreement involving a city-owned building was directed Tuesday to have his attorney contact the city’s attorney for any future correspondence on the matter.
In November, the Auburn Board of Works voted unanimously to end a lease agreement with Neil Colchin on the grounds that none of the conditions of that lease had been met for the city-owned former electric and water works building on South Wayne Street. That building is located just north of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
The lease stipulated several conditions: Colchin was to create a non-profit corporation, tuck-point interior and exterior walls, update restrooms and install heating and fire alarm systems. As of the November meeting, none of those conditions had been met, according to City Attorney Erik Weber.
Since the November meeting, Colchin has threatened legal action against the city, claiming that amendments were made to that agreement with approval from former Mayor Norm Yoder. Colchin has not produced any documentation.
At the July 5 meeting, he again threatened legal action and promised to return with an attorney.
Tuesday, Colchin appeared once again but without an attorney. Colchin said he made a Freedom of Information request of the city about the amended agreement but claimed he has not received anything.
“Mr. Colchin, as I pointed out at our last meeting, and reiterate what our city attorney said to you at that meeting was that several times, you have indicated that we will hear from your attorney,” board member Herb Horrom said.
“If that is indeed the case, then communication between us and you needs to stop and it has to come through your attorney if in fact that’s what you’re going to do.”
Past city officials, including the former mayor, unilaterally did not have the authority to contract on behalf of the city, board member Danny McAfee noted. “It would have had to come before this board,” he said. “It wouldn’t have been effective until it was approved here.”
“I’m not going to respond to you any further. You said you have an attorney. Have your attorney contact us,” Weber told Colchin. “I already wrote you a letter in November. Maybe you lost that letter.
“I’ll re-send you what I have sent you sir,” Weber continued. “I have nothing further to say to you.”
“I have some things to say,” Colchin continued. “How has this action that you have taken Mr. Mayor improved anything for the citizens of Auburn? All it’s done is stroke your ego.”
“You drew up an agreement with the city — your terms. You did not live up to one single condition,” Mayor Mike Ley responded. “We’re just repeating an old story here. You didn’t accomplish one single condition of those terms.
“It self-dissolved by the terms of the agreement itself.”
Ley and Horrom both expressed belief the building should be torn down.
“That building, in my view, really needs to come down,” Ley said.
“For the benefit of the citizens of Auburn, this board oversees safety as one of its priorities,” Horrom said. “Due to some recent activity down there … some vandalism going on, it’s now become an attractive nuisance and is now a safety hazard to the City of Auburn.
“It would be my strong recommendation to this board that we take action to have that building leveled,” he said, noting an arson fire destroyed a vacant building in Butler in 2015 and the Eckhart Public Library suffering significant damage in a July 2017 fireworks incident as concerns with this building.
“I think it’s time to bring this whole thing to an end,” Horrom stated.
When Colchin continued to argue, Weber advised the board to not discuss the matter further.
“It is my legal advice for the record is you have no legal obligation to place him on the agenda,” Weber told the board. “Do not place him on the agenda again.”
When Ley attempted to continue meeting business, Colchin continued talking.
“Mr. Colchin, would you please be quiet or we’re going to ask you to leave,” Ley said.
“Why don’t you just leave?” Weber asked. “You’re disrupting the meeting.”
“I’ll just leave,” Colchin said. He could be heard yelling expletives in the lobby as he left the building.
In other business, Auburn firefighter Zakary Kashmer and street department employee Michael Luthe were each recognized for five years of service.
The board approved an adjustment request from City Engineer Daryl McConnell for the city’s application to the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Community Crossings matching grant program.
Six projects are identified with a total estimated construction cost of $1.875 million, with the city responsible for 50% of the total cost.
Reconstruction of 15th Street from Touring Drive to the railroad crossing is $1 million. Resurfacing of five other streets is part of the project.
Fire Chief Doug Cox received approval to hire Landon VanZile and Trevor Langohr as career firefighters.
Police Chief Cory Heffelfinger received approval to hire Zachary Saylor as a new police officer. The move would be a lateral hire as Saylor is a member of the Auburn Fire Department.
