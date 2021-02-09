HAMILTON — The Town of Hamilton on Tuesday issued a boil water advisory for its water customers.
A notice posted on the town’s Facebook page recommended that customers bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using it.
The notice said the town is experiencing a problem with drinking water within its service area.
The notice also asked customers to conserve water and use only what is necessary for household and personal needs.
Anyone with questions or concerns is directed to contact the water department at 488-3607, ext. 1000.
According to the town, the boil water advisory will expire at 1 p.m. Thursday.
