AUBURN — Both drivers suffered injuries from a head-on collision on C.R. 36-A northwest of Auburn at 10:20 a.m. Sunday, the Auburn Police Department reported.
Tina M. Wells, 57, of Auburn, complained of pain in her ankle, neck and chest and told police she could not move the left side of her body.
Beverly G. Ellert, 72, of Auburn, reported neck pain, a police report said.
Both drivers had to be freed from the wreckage of their vehicles by the Auburn Fire Department. EMS medics took both women to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Wells reportedly told police she was driving eastbound and and started to lose control of her 2017 Jeep Cherokee due to wet snow and slush on the road. She said her vehicle crossed into the westbound lane of traffic and struck Ellert’s 2014 Chrysler van.
Police were unable to speak with Ellert because of her injuries, the report said.
Police arrived at the scene, west of C.R. 40, to find Wells’ Jeep facing north in the middle of the roadway and Ellert’s van in a ditch on the north side of the road, both with heavy front-end damage.
The police report estimated total damage at $10,000 to $25,000. Jeff’s Towing removed both vehicles from the scene.
