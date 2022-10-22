GARRETT — Garrett’s Common Council Tuesday passed its 2023 budget, as well as salaries for police officers, firefighters, utility workers and elected officials.
The 2023 budget is $5.7 million, with an adopted tax levy of $2.86 million and a tax rate of $1.539 per $100 of assessed value.
The budget includes $2.9 million in anticipated general fund expenditures, $1.37 million in motor vehicle highway and $487,778 in the special fire protection territory general fund.
Garrett’s utility consultant Greg Guerrettaz of Financial Solutions Inc., attended the Oct. 18 meeting virtually to clarify issues brought forth at the Oct. 4 session by Keyser Township Trustee Michael Lilly.
At the Oct. 4 meeting, Lilly said an increase was made to the advertised 2023 Garrett-Keyser Township Fire Territory budget without notifying them of the change. Lilly’s concern was the increase could impact funding for 2023 in its effort to purchase new equipment for the department.
Since then, Lilly, Guerrettaz and Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle met with the Department of Local Government Finance to find the increase would not impede any purchasing power of the fire territory.
Except for council members, whose salaries are unchanged from 2022 by their choice, most salaries increase by 4% next year.
The mayor and clerk-treasurer — which are full-time positions — will each be paid $66,438 under the proposed to ordinance. The five council members will each be paid $4,030 per year.
Wages for police officers will raise by 6% and administrative staff and fire department personnel will see a 4% increase. The proposed rates showed an increase of $737 per quarter for the fire chief and $436 per quarter for the assistant chief.
Mayor Todd Fiandt announced Garrett’s Halloween events will be Monday, Oct. 31 from 4-5 p.m. at downtown businesses and from 5-7 p.m. citywide.
A citywide clean-up day is planned Saturday, Oct. 22 from 7-11:30 a.m. at the Washler Inc. transfer station at 1686 Forrest Park Drive.
In response to negative feedback regarding the number of code enforcement violations issued so far this year, Fiandt presented dozens of photos showing violations along city streets and neighborhoods that include tall grass more than 12 inches high, piles of rubbish and dilapidated buildings including missing roofs and openings along basement walls.
“These pictures speak for themselves,” Fiandt said. “I don’t think you guys realize what (Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr) has seen out there. I think sometimes these accusations against (Smurr) are unjust.”
The Garrett Common Council and Board of Works meetings will be held Nov. 8 and Nov. 22 due to scheduling conflicts. The Board of Works meets at 8:30 a.m. and the Common Council at 7 p.m.
