INDIANAPOLIS — A bill that requires the Indiana Family & Social Services Administration Division of Aging to develop a strategic dementia plan has been signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
House Bill 1177 passed with overwhelming bipartisan support. It was authored by Rep. Gregory Porter, D-Indianapolis, and co-authored by Rep. Ethan Manning, R-Denver, Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, and Rep. Brad Barrett, R-Richmond.
Eight Senate sponsors included Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn.
“This is an issue that is very near to my heart,” said Porter, who is a caregiver for his mother. “Now that the governor has signed this bill, it is a declaration that at last we are taking this disease seriously. To the hundred thousand Hoosiers like my mother who face dementia every day, and to the loyal caregivers who stand by them — we are with you and we are for you, because we are you. This affects every one of us. When we stand together, we are strong. And together we will embark on this mission toward healing.”
Indiana is one of only a few states across the country with no current state dementia plan. Having a state dementia plan will help health care providers and organizations coordinate care across the state, the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter said. It also will help Indiana secure federal funding through the BOLD (Building Our Largest Dementia) Infrastructure Act, which became law in 2018.
Dementia costs the state more than $1 billion a year in Medicaid alone, a figure that is expected to rise as more Hoosiers develop the disease and as a result of COVID-19, the association said.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Hoosiers living with dementia and their caregivers especially hard, exposing gaps in the system that left them especially vulnerable,” said Natalie Sutton, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter. “This legislation is a crucial step to making Indiana a more dementia-capable state, and I want to thank Gov. Holcomb, all the legislators who supported this bill and the hundreds of volunteer advocates across the state who helped push for its passage.”
The bill enjoyed support from numerous organizations involved in the fight against dementia, including the Indiana Association of Area Agencies on Aging, CICOA Aging and In-Home Solutions and Dementia Friends Indiana; Indiana Health Care Association and the Indiana Center for Assisted Living.
“Indiana is fortunate to have many advocates, health care providers, service agencies, researchers and other organizations involved in treating persons with dementia, supporting families and caregivers, and helping our communities become more dementia friendly. It is crucial that we coordinate these efforts to better serve those living with the disease and their caregivers,” said Kristen LaEace, chief executive officer of the Indiana Association of Area Agencies on Aging.
“We were proud to support this legislation and look forward to working with stakeholders across the state to develop a plan that addresses dementia as the public health crisis that it is.”
