CORUNNA — Both drivers suffered injuries in a collision east of Corunna at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Angel Loy, 39, of Grabill reported pain to her head, neck and knee. She was taken to a hospital and reported in fair condition.
Timoth Schieber, 43, of Pleasant Lake, had knee pain.
Police said Schieber was driving northbound on C.R. 17, crossing U.S. 6, when Loy’s westbound 2008 Saturn Aurora hit the rear of his 2003 Chevy Silverado.
Loy told police she was driving westbound on U.S. 6 when the truck pulled out in front of her. Schieber told police his brakes were bad, and he could not stop for the stop sign. He said he already was too far into the intersection and decided to go forward.
Parkview DeKalb EMS, Corunna Fire Department, Brent’s Auto and Riverside Towing assisted county police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.