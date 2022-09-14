AUBURN — 4-H enrollment will open Oct. 1 and there will be a chance to win free enrollment during the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
Twenty-three 4-H clovers will be hidden across the DeKalb County Fairgrounds and those finding one should bring it to Effie Campbell at the 4-H office across from the Show Barn to claim a free enrollment with a $25 value. The game begins at 4 p.m. on Sept. 25, and ends when all the hidden clovers have been found.
Check out the Purdue Extension DeKalb County 4-H Facebook page for hints to be posted one week before the fair begins. All hidden clovers were sponsored by the community.
4-H is one of the largest youth development organizations in the United States and can be found in all of Indiana’s 92 counties. 4-H provides youth in grades K-12 with hands-on learning experiences to help build life skills for the future.
Throughout the year there are numerous ways youth can be involved through local 4-H clubs, after-school programs, 4-H camps, workshops, and programs that focus on unique topics. In DeKalb County, 4-H youth can take part in summer judging for 4-H projects they have completed. In the fall, 4-H members can participate in the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair to exhibit livestock. Youth in grades 3-12 are able to join regular 4-H, and youth in grades K-2 are able to join Mini 4-H.
Anyone interested in enrolling in the 4-H program should visit v2.4honline.com. There is a $25 fee per child to enroll, up to three children, and $10 for each additional child, or free to those finding a hidden clover during the fair.
Contact the Purdue Extension DeKalb County office at 925-2562 with questions. Anyone interested in serving as an adult volunteer also should contact the extension office.
