AUBURN — A St. Joe man received a suspended sentence and was placed on probation Tuesday for sexual misconduct with a minor.
Tristin W.D.C. Miller, 25, of the 400 block of Washington Street, pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 6 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Circuit Court. The charge originally was filed as a more serious Level 4 felony, but was amended as part of the plea agreement.
Senior Judge Kim Van Valer sentenced Miller to 18 months, all suspended except four days, and placed Miller on probation. He received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending. As a term of probation, Miller must serve 12 months on electronically-monitored home detention, which can be served in six months with credit for good behavior. He then will serve an additional 12 months on probation.
Milled admitted engaging in sexual activity with a girl who was age 14 or 15 during the summer or early fall of 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.