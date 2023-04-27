WATERLOO — Students from DeKalb High School participated in the inaugural Baron Business Fair recently.
Students exhibited the business concepts they have been working on throughout the school year.
Twenty-six students presented 13 different business concepts. Guest judges included Chris Straw, Jeremiah Otis, Tony Ramey, Steve Franks and Shannon Carpenter. Five awards and $1,650 is prize money were awarded at the conclusion of the event.
Awards were awarded as follows:
The James Foundation Innovation Award for $1,000 went to IntelliKits, presented by Connor Wueller and Nash Brown.
The Credent Wealth Management Entrepreneurship Award for $250 went to Bow Wow Boutique, presented by Lexi Long, Emma Huth and Phoebe Sullivan.
The DeKalb Chamber Partnership Award for $100 went to Renovation Station, presented by Mariah Wright.
The Student Choice Award for $150 went to Bow Wow Boutique.
The Principal Choice Award for $150 went to Bow Wow Boutique.
