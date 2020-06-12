ASHLEY — Police arrested a Hamilton man Thursday night after a vehicle chase, the Ashley-Hudson Police Department reported.
Justin K Moreno, 30, was arrested by Fremont Police officers on charges resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, Level 6 felony, and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Ashley-Hudson officers filed charges with the DeKalb County Prosecutor's Office against Moreno of domestic battery in the presence of a child and residential entry, Level 6 felonies, and interfering with the reporting of a crime, a Class A misdemeanor.
A report said Thursday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Ashley-Hudson officers were dispatched to a fight in progress in the 100 block of Chapel Lane.
Police said Moreno left the scene before officers arrived. His vehicle was spotted a short time later in Fremont. When Fremont officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled. The pursuit returned into Ashley town limits and ended east of town, when the suspect’s vehicle shut down and Fremont officers took Moreno into custody.
The Hamilton and Angola police department, Indiana State Police and the Steuben County Sheriff's Department assisted in the case.
