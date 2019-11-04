AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners honored Steve Fetters on Monday for his volunteer work overseeing major county projects.
Fetters has served as an unpaid consultant monitoring repairs to the county jail’s roof, a new security system for the jail and construction of the new Community Corrections Center at the west edge of Auburn.
The resolution said Fetters started Fetters Construction company of Auburn in 1994 and recently retired. It said he “desired to make positive contributions to his community, utilizing his lifetime of knowledge to advise DeKalb County government.”
The resolution commends Fetters “for his unselfish commitment, vision and service to the citizens of DeKalb County.”
Fetters has overseen the projects for nearly three years, “probably more than he anticipated,“ said Don Grogg, president of the County Commissioners. “We owe Steve Fetters a great deal of gratitude.”
“Thank you, I appreciate it,” Fetters said after hearing the surprise commendation. “This is what I do, all my life. I can help. I wanted to help.”
The commissioners honored Fetters during a meeting of the County Council and commissioners at the courthouse in Auburn.
Just before Fetters was recognized, Community Corrections Executive Director Kellie Knauer reported that she hopes training of new staff members can begin next month at the agency’s new building.
With the Community Corrections Center nearly finished, Fetters told the commissioners, “I want to be done” with his consulting role.
