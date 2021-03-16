FORT WAYNE — Indiana State Police troopers from the Fort Wayne post turned out in full force this past weekend, doing their part to promote the criminal interdiction effort of the Six-State Trooper Project, said Sgt. Brian Walker, pubic information officer for the post.
During the three-day period from March 11-13, officers compiled these results: 342 traffic tickets, 652 warnings, three arrests for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, one other alcohol-related arrest, 37 drug arrests, 10 criminal arrest, one gun seized and two criminal investigations.
Walker said the criminal investigations, developed as a result of good police work during the course of otherwise routine traffic stops, led to the recovery of 17 stolen catalytic converters that were being transported to a scrap dealer in Detroit and apprehension of Kendallville-area man who allegedly was in possession of more than 40 stolen liquid propane tanks.
