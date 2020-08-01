Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, meeting with department heads to discuss the 2021 budget, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, regular meeting, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, 215 S. Broadway.
6 p.m. — Altona Town Board, Altona Town Hall.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
5 p.m. — Auburn Tax Phase-in Committee, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St., Auburn; to review a statement of benefits for Conti Tech USA.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
7 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Butler Redevelopment Commission, 213 S. Broadway.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Park Board, utility office, 213 S. Broadway.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor of DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, special meeting, DeKalb High School cafeteria, enter door 24. The agenda includes a reopening DeKalb Central schools update; Wednesday morning delays; Bowen Center service agreements; temporary COVID employment extensions; temporary COVID custodial help; and an increase in custodial pay. A closed executive session will take place immediately following the meeting to discuss personnel and safety. Due to the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the public is invited to attend this meeting virtually at vimeo.com/event/39207
6:30 p.m. — Maumee River Basin Commission, board meeting, Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District conference room, 9602 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne.
