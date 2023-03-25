WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday approved a resolution concerning the JUUL Mass Tort Settlement Agreement.
Superintendent Steve Teders noted that several months ago the board agreed to enter into a nationwide litigation tort lawsuit against vape and electronic cigarette manufacturer JUUL.
“I believe over a thousand school districts across the country entered into this legal action towards a company that many believe were targeting our children and our youth with e-cigarettes and vaping products that we’ve only seem become more and more of an issue in our community. And if you talk to people across the state, across the country, it’s really everywhere,” Teders said.
“Entering into that lawsuit, I appreciate the board’s willingness to do that. We did receive a settlement back. I’m not able to disclose the amount at this time as there are some other wheels in motion with this.”
Approving the resolution allows the district to enter into an agreement for the settlement, Teders explained.
“It would be my wish and my desire, and I think I speak collectively for the administration, if we can use these funds to help impact in a positive way the students who are fighting through addiction issues with the vapes or the e-cigarettes and help our administrators and our teachers in the middle school and high school combat this issue that is ever-growing and not going anywhere any time in the near future.”
“I absolutely agree with you though, as far as what to use the money for,” said board member Jeff Johnson.
In other business:
• The board approved high school summer school dates and proposed classes and posting for hire.
Summer school will run May 31 to June 27 from 7:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:15-4:15 p.m. Proposed classes are math lab; English 9, 10, 11 and 12; physical education 1 and II; supervised agricultural experience; Algebra I and II, economics; government; health and wellness education; and advanced band.
• The board approved entering into a memorandum of understanding with the district’s current Baron Advanced Manufacturing partner agencies. They are Auburn Manufacturing, Charleston Metal Products Inc., Metal Technologies Inc., Rathburn Tool & Manufacturing and Rieke Corporation.
“Probably, maybe hopefully in a year, I’ll be coming back to be able to add some more partners to this list because after the launch that you all attended, I think I added five new corporations to the list of folks that want in,” Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn said.
“I just can’t thank these companies enough for partnering with us and all the time that they have given and devoted every month,” said board member Valerie Armstrong.
“I look forward to what we produce with this and then where we move forward from that.”
“The collaborative effort of the community and all the administration, you know you guys put in a lot of work and it was great to see, so I’m excited about the program and seeing it grow,” said board President Greg Lantz.
• The board accepted a $2,400 Project Lead the Way computer science grant. Project Lead the Way is the curriculum provider for computer science at the high school and the grant will pay for a teacher to become certified in teaching an additional computer science course.
• The board approved raising the catering wage to $2 over an employee’s regular wage. In a memorandum to the board, food services director Aubrey Gough said the district’s current catering rate is below what most employees make in their regular food service positions.
Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider said the district’s food service department caters food out to outside organizations.
“They do an amazing job. Unfortunately those wages are set at a static dollar amount and in some cases it’s below their normal amount,” Snider said.
“What Aubrey is proposing here is just that it’s set at $2 about their normal hourly rate so that at least gives them some incentive to want to help with the catering program. And it’s self sustaining, because … she ends up charging out for her catering services so it gets reimbursed to the program. So the school’s not out anything by doing this.”
• The board voted to offer Your Money Line as a benefit to offer district employees.
“We feel we provide some great financial benefits, but do not currently offer a resource when employees need some financial education or advice as it relates to their personal situation,” Snider said.
“Your Money Line could provide this resource and more. In addition, they have helped many with the public employee load forgiveness program.”
The cost of the subscription is about $16,000 a year and the district will use a portion of the self-insurance cash balance to address financial wellness, Snider added.
“It’s really a fantastic benefit that we’re going to be able to offer our employees,” Snider said.
• There will be no change to the districts 2023-24 preschool fees, which will remain at $13 a day for a full-pay student and $6:50 a day for a half-pay student. Those meeting the appropriate income guidelines will continue to attend for free.
Snider said the district is fortunate to provide the much-needed preschool program to the community with licensed teachers, a full-day program, a paraprofessional in each room to assist each teacher, a snack and lunch for each students and transportation to and from school each day, all for a maximum of $13 a day.
Snider said many of the program’s families qualify for half or full scholarship due to financial need. This year, 35 students qualify for the state’s On My Way PreK program, which funds their tuition with state money.
“We are proud to offer preschool to those children who would otherwise not be able to attend,” Snider said.
Teders noted the district welcomes out-of-district transfers for its pre-kindergarten program, just as it does for K-12.
“This past year, the district had 40 out-of-district transfers for kindergarten alone,” Teders said.
“As long as we have room, as long as room is available, typically out-of-district transfers are accepted.”
Teders said the district can accept 144 students in its six preschool classrooms. Currently there are 133 students at the last count, Teders added.
• The board approved a Request for Proposal for legal services for the district from July 1 to June 30, 2024. The RFP is to contract for legal services to be provided to the board and district. Attorneys currently licensed to practice law in Indiana, or law firms including such attorneys, may respond to the TFP. The submission deadline is April 28 at 4:30 p.m.
The district’s current legal services agreement expires on June 30, to align more toward the school calendar, Teders said.
• Lantz reported the district has received $5,900 in donations since the last board meeting. That includes a $4,000 donation from Nucor Building Systems for the Country Meadow playground project.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the retirements of: J.R. Watson Elementary secretary Jackie Strabala; DeKalb High School teacher Kirk Robinett; DeKalb Middle School teacher and literacy coordinator Nancy Helmkamp; and Waterloo Elementary School Custodian Dan Clevenger,
The board accepted the resignations of: chief financial officer Steve Snider; central office executive assistant Heather Swift; Country Meadow Elementary School paraprofessional Cynthia Krueckeberg; middle school paraprofessional Lindy Kennedy; middle school food service employee Summer Carter; high school assistant wrestling coach Ryan Baker; McKenney-Harrison Elementary School paraprofessional Bre Carr; and food service employee Tracy Verden.
The board approved the appointments of: high school long-term substitute Brittany Sprunger; J.R. Watson secretary Abigail Alexander; high school custodian Ronald McPherson; high school long-term substitute Rylee Ramsey; bus assistant Summer Williams; McKenney-Harrison custodian Travis Kmitta; bus assistant and food service employee Tracy Verden; middle school assistant track coach Heather Chitwood; middle school assistant track coach Kayle Towle; and high school head cheer coach Jessica Kinsey.
