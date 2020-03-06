WATERLOO — The DeKalb High School world language department will host its third annual Cultural Expo Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. in the high school main gymnasium.
Spanish and French students will share projects that represent their cultural knowledge of the countries in which the languages are spoken. The public is invited, and admission is free. Entry is through door 25.
There will be a bake sale, and chips, salsa and queso will be served, courtesy of Jalapenos Mexican Grille.
Projects also will be set up all day on Wednesday so teachers can take their classes to view the displays.
