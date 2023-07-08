Grant Township board to meet Jul 8, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Grant Townshipboard to meetAUBURN — The Grant Township Board of Trustees will conduct a special board meeting Wednesday at 5 p.m. at 130 E. 7th Street, Auburn. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Separation and divorce are confusing for all Balloons graced Steuben skies Friday 'They were together most of the night': Sparks fly between Tom Brady and Emily Ratajkowski Boris Becker: Wimbledon prepared me for jail! Ricky Martin files for joint legal and physical custody of children amid divorce Does the conservative intellectual exist? Animal nutritionists collaborate to uncover value opportunities Nominations sought for county committees Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrooked Lake's Freedom Five marks 10 years911 hangups are still a thingVehicle crashes at church, damaging building, propane tankSheriff requests additional school resource officerParade draws thousands of spectators, numerous entriesBringing the moon to Balloons AloftJail BookingsLaGrange man arrested after double fatal crashFormer building lessee threatens legal actionThree people injured in rollover crash Friday Images Videos CommentedBucher making run for GOP congressional nomination (1) Latest e-Edition The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should Indiana hike its cigarette tax from 99.5 cents per pack? You voted: Yes, by at least $1 Yes, by $2 or more No Vote View Results Back Stocks Market Data by TradingView
