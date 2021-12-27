AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department has confirmed 1 new death and 209 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The latest report is from Dec. 18-24.
The patient that passed away was above 90 years old. No further information about the death will be released, the health department said.
This brings the total positive cases in DeKalb County to 8,709 and total deaths of COVID-19 positive patients to 93.
The health department reported nine cases in the 0-10 years category, 16 cases between ages 11-20 years, 47 cases between ages 21-30, 36 cases between ages 31-40, 38 cases between ages 41-50, 31 cases between ages 51-60, 19 cases between ages 61-70, eight cases between ages 71-80, nine cases between ages 81-90 and no cases for ages 91 and up.
DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder continues to remind the public that masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
Additional tips from the health department include:
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done;
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up;
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork; and
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
The Indiana State Department of Health will be hosting a mobile COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic Tuesday, Jan. 11-13 from noon to 8 p.m. each day at Middaugh Hall on the campus of the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
Vaccinations will be available for those five and older. Booster shots will also be offered and all three vaccines will be on hand.
To make an appointment visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Walk-ins are also welcome.
