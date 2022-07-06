AUBURN — Rekt will perform at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater Friday, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The band’s music includes a little bit of everything — rock, pop, country, funk and more.
Band members are Jimi Kimball on guitar and vocals, John McKnight on lead guitar, Maurice Boyd on keyboardist and vocals, C.J. Carpenter on bass, J.T. Foley on drums and Riley Bellinger on guitar, saxophone and vocals.
The Auburn Shifters Car Club returns for its third year at the outdoor theater on Saturday with its 10th Annual Charity Car Show. The show opens at 8 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. Vehicle registration is $10 with trophies awarded to the top 40 vehicles and dash plaques and goodie bags to the first 100 vehicles. Freewill donations will be accepted to view the cars with all proceeds going to local charities.
Food vendors will be on site along with music and fun for all. For more information, visit the Shifters Facebook page at @auburnshifters.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and volunteers. The outdoor theater is located at 301 S. Center St. in Auburn, adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds and has plenty of off-street parking available. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket.
All Friday Night Performance Series events are free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain this activity and are tax-deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County. To see the complete schedule, visit dekalboutdoortheater.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.