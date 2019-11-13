AUBURN — The John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR, celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Members honored charter members Miriam Carnahan, Nancy George and Rachel Roberts at a brunch at the Willennar Genealogy Center. Each was presented with a certificate of appreciation, a DAR pin and a corsage.
An archival display featuring 50 years of accomplishments and activities was arranged by Historian Alice Richards. Members enjoyed a program of reflection given by Carnahan, George and Roberts. They told of chapter highlights, how the chapter was organized in 1969, and how the John Houlton name was selected.
Past regents who have served the chapter are: Miriam Carnahan, Margaret Roberts, Phyllis Harter, Troas Wise, Kate Vose, Donna Clark, Reba Sliger, Rachel Roberts, Betty Bridgwater, Linda Quick and Mary Jane Smith. Current Regent Nancy Brickley assumed the position due to the death of Smith on Oct. 3. Smith’s daughter, Elizabeth Chmiel of Fort Wayne, attended as a special guest.
Brickley conducted the opening ritual, assisted by Chaplain Jan Dantzer. She also gave a brief history of the chapter. Brickley presented 25-year membership certificates to Carnahan, Mary Jane Childs, Linda Depew, Dorothy Diederich, Nancy George, Ida Mae Hartman, Sheron Littlejohn, Rita Mace, Quick, Alice Richards, Roberts, Tammy Sherer, Smith, and Patricia Weimer.
As a surprise, the charter members presented the chapter with a gift of a Daughters of the American Revolution road sign to be placed at the entrance of the city along with other service club and organization signs.
Planning the 50th celebration were Sue Anderson, Danielle Bash, Karen Bash Dantzer, and Joyce Phillips. The next meeting will be a Christmas lunch on Dec. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.