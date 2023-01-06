One person injured in Friday crash

AUBURN — One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday morning southeast of Auburn, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Sandra Hillary, 76, of St. Joe, complained of neck pain after the crash. Police said she was taken to Parkview DeKalb Hospital for treatment.
The crash occurred at 7:28 a.m. at the intersection of C.R. 35 and C.R. 60.
Police said Hillary, driving a 2008 Dodge Caravan, was stopped at the stop sign and then proceeded into the intersection, into the path of a 2010 BMW X3, driven by Henry McKinnon, 54, of Auburn.
Police said both vehicles came to rest in a field. Hillary was trapped inside her vehicle for a short time. McKinnon was not injured.
Both vehicles were determined to be total losses, according to a police report. County police were assisted by Indiana State Police, the Jackson Township Fire department, Riverside Towing and C. Noel’s Towing.
