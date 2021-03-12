AUBURN — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County has hired Kathleen Alter as its new director of community engagement and leadership.
Alter brings extensive executive management experience, the foundation said. Her business expertise includes a focus on policy creation and implementation, fiscal management, accreditation compliance, fundraising and grant writing, event planning, public relations, human resources and marketing.
She is the former executive director of the Three Rivers Festival, French Quarter Festivals in New Orleans, Louisiana, Cityfolk in Dayton, Ohio, and the Women’s Bureau. She also has worked for the American Medical Holistic Association in Cleveland, Ohio, where she planned its biannual medical conference, and Fort Wayne Newspapers, where she planned all special events.
“I am passionate about working with organizations that improve the quality of life for those in the community,” Alter said. She currently serves on the boards of Allen County Christmas Bureau, the Fort Wayne Dance Collective and an advisory board for Ivy Tech Fort Wayne. In her spare time, she loves to read, cook and drink good wine and bourbon with friends and family.
“Our board of directors and staff are excited to welcome Kathleen to the team,” said Tanya Young, the foundation’s executive director. “Her unique experiences, skills and passion for philanthropy and the quality of life in DeKalb County will contribute to the community foundation’s growth and influence in the years ahead.”
In her new role, Alter will be responsible for providing input in establishing the strategic direction for the foundation’s community engagement and leadership work. This work is aimed at strengthening communities though community-based problem-solving, bridge building, convening and development.
The foundation works with donors to create and grow charitable funds. These funds provide scholarships to DeKalb County students and award grants to organizations that serve the needs of the community today and into the future.
